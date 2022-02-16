the midweek beaujolais pics…

16.2.2022

No stunning blue skies this week, more a chance for the region to replenish some of its water table!

Some nice visits, nearly half done – 42 already in the bag (cloud!) – coffees, lunches and, of course, estate dogs!

Snoopy – all, roughly, 75kg of him!
Ema restaurant – Avenas
le Coq in Juliénas

There is one response to “the midweek beaujolais pics…”

  1. James Mulford17th February 2022 at 11:10 amPermalinkReply

    The view from the restaurant looks amazing. What is the name of the restau?

    • billn17th February 2022 at 11:15 amPermalinkReply

      If you click on the image you should have the name…

