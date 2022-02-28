offer of the day – drouhin-laroze 2020

DOMAINE DROUHIN-LAROZE 2020 – En Primeur
In brackets are the prices of the 2019s, 2018s, 2017s and 2016s, from the same offers in previous years, from the same merchant. — means not offered…
Gevrey-Chambertin En Champs 2020 75cl — (59.00, 55.00, 49.50, 49.50) Swiss Francs
Chambolle-Musigny 2020 75cl — (68.00, —)
Gevrey-Chambertin Lavaut-St-Jacques 1er Cru 2020 75cl 89.00* (—, 69.50, 69.00, 65.00)
GRAND CRUS
Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2020 75cl 149.00 (139.00, 135.00, 125.00, 119.00)
Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2020 75cl 159.00 (—, 139.00, 129.00, 125.00)
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 75cl 215.00 (179.00, 168.00, 149.00, 145.00)
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2020 150cl — (363.00, —)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 75cl 225.00 (205.00, 188.00, 165.00, 158.00)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2020 150cl — (415.00, —)
Musigny Grand Cru 2020 75cl 698.00 (650.00, —)
*There is 7.7% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices