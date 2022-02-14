a few missing bottles from the last days…

First a triple Chablis whammy – three wines that have been staples in the last 12 months:

2020 Jacques Picq & Family, Chablis

New chez nous. Classic 2020 Chablis with a little fleshy ripe citrus fruit but plenty of structural aspects with citrus bitters. Yum.

2019 Gautheron, Chablis Cuvée Emeraude

I really like the way that this has tightened-up nicely – I loved it before bottling but it seemed a bit loose-knit afterwards. Now I see much of the wine that admired before bottling. Lovely.

2018 Julien Brocard, Chablis Boissonneuse

Rather like the Gautheron, this was not exactly fat but certainly a little loose-knit vs the focus of the Picq. It has also come into much better focus – my real favourite was the 2017 of this – I still have a little 2017 from here but I think it’s only Preuses – poor me 🙂

I would happily rebuy all of these!

2019 Richard Rottiers, Moulin à Vent Les Thorins

What a wine – not the ultimate in weight and concentration but when it’s as pure, beautiful and drop-dead-gorgeous as this one I couldn’t care less. Beautiful clarity – love! Bravo…

Rebuy – Yes

2010 Ramonet, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Les Ruchottes

Lots of colour – but hooray – this smells beautiful – ripe, rich, waxy but with a nice energy. In the mouth also a little fleshy but very, very classy and the last notes – the finish – starting to show a lovely extra, age-related, creaminess. Bravo! And not oxidise like most of my 2009s…

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Chateau Thivin, Côte de Brouilly Les Sept Vignes

I won’t bore you with anozher note – only one more of these remains in the cellar – but what a successful house wine for the last 11-12 months.

Rebuy – Yes

2020 Domaine Marrans, Fleurie Noir de Blanc

The name is a replacement for the lieu-dit of ‘Champagne’ which a certain region has not allowed the Beaujolais producers to use. Note also the small bubbles on the label – a nice middle-finger don’t you think(?)

Dark fruit of clarity – slightly metallic today. Lovely texture, with a mobile, cool-fruited, style. Simply delicious.

Rebuy – Yes

