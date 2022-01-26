Chablis 3rd week 2022

26.1.2022billn

Just a few pics so that you know that I’m alive 😉

Only a couple of covid-induced programme changes so far this week – and it’s damn chilly too!

  1. Marko de Morey de la Vosne27th January 2022 at 6:53 amPermalinkReply

    500k Km – wow ! Well done the Scoobster, round of applause !

    Did you ‘go’ for the Galette offer then ? Think we should be told 😉

    • billn27th January 2022 at 11:21 amPermalinkReply

      Though I haven’t got the bill for the 500k service yet!
      Galette – never – except on Fridays – and then only to take home – I hate frangipan – but there are others at home who disagree 🙂

