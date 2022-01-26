Just a few pics so that you know that I’m alive 😉
Only a couple of covid-induced programme changes so far this week – and it’s damn chilly too!
You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;
There is one response to “Chablis 3rd week 2022”
500k Km – wow ! Well done the Scoobster, round of applause !
Did you ‘go’ for the Galette offer then ? Think we should be told 😉
Though I haven’t got the bill for the 500k service yet!
Galette – never – except on Fridays – and then only to take home – I hate frangipan – but there are others at home who disagree 🙂