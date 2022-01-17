2020 Red Burgundy – report now online…

New online today for subscribers.

So that’s:

– My 2020 red vintage summary plus

– 67 new red domaines and their 2020s to add to

– 15 red domaines’ 2020s that were already online, plus

– 65 white domaines’ 2020s that were already online

There are a few 2020s from Beaujolais too – so that’s over 150 domaines and their 2020s now online.

In this 2020s tasting season, I may not match the 344 domaines’ 2019s that I’ve done over the last 12 months – there was one month less tasting time after the late harvest in 2021 – but I’m sure that I’ll still manage over 300 this year – open borders and good health permitting.

The new report is here – enjoy!

