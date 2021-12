Beautiful 2020 Corton-Charlemagne…

Just a heads-up to let you know that this report is now online.

Together with part one which covered domaines from the Mâconnais to Bouzeron, that’s now 61 white (mainly) domaines published. Last year at this time I’d managed a dozen more but that was with an extra month of visiting time to play with – as the harvest was so early in 2020 – no such luxury this year!

Okay, onwards with the reds – probably not online before the 10th of January – but let’s see!

Enjoy.

