offer of the day – louis jadot 2020

Burgundy Report

is special because...

Although this site has to support itself, and its author, everything in these pages is eventually free to view. With around 400 domaine visits and many blind tastings per year, you won’t find that level of coverage and openness elsewhere!

I don’t ‘score‘ but I do actually recommend which wines to buy from which estates – instead of hiding behind an anonymous 94/100 score – does that mean buy or not? We should be told!

The monthly reports for subscribers reverts to ‘free-access’ after a little more than two years, because the whole ethos of Burgundy is sharing – Burgundy Report too – in this case, sharing the passion…

About this site and the Reports

And why the Big Red Diary?