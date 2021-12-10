Just a few images from Beaune this week

A week without too much fog – even some occasional sunshine – but also, today, we woke up to snow. It cleaned up my running shoes pretty well this morning 🙂

In Beaune, though I was initially oblivious to the signs placed around the town (they are usually to tell people not to park for the next 24 hours due to deliveries/removals) but I had noticed that everyone seemed to wearing face-masks around the town – unlike Nuits St.Georges where nobody was wearing a mask! I asked at a couple of domaines if there were some new rules – and they all said no – so confusion reigns but the signs also remain!

Earlier this week, I pointed out the article in the local paper about the rise in covid-infections following the big parties around the Vent des Vins weekend. Apparently, the mayor, Alain Suguenot, has brushed aside the article, suggesting that there were no more than 5 or 6 people that were infected. A local wag (and director of a major Beaune ‘shipper’) laughed out loud at this response and said ‘Yes, 5 or 6 per table!’

Happy days!

I’m just hoping that I can see out my last week (next week) of tastings in the Côte d’Or without issues! Have a nice weekend…

Deep in the bowels of Nuits… Jadot’s cuverie at night… Obliatoire but not a rule? Lulune’s basket of vegetables…

