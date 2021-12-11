2010 Parigot, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Clos St.Jean (Blanc)
Hmm – nice. This has a silky, waxy, lemon nose that’s ripe and faintly spiced. An initial softness but then it’s much more incisive, wide and mineral. A suggestion of caramel in these flavours but the shape and energy are more to the mineral side. A wine that’s very easy drink, despite obvious concentration. In great shape too, considering the cork seal…
Rebuy – Yes
Friday night’s wine…
11.12.2021
