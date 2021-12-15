a midweek two from ‘the north’

2020 Samuel Billaud, Chablis Vaudésir
An early idea of what to expect in January when I visit Chablis…
That’s a crystalline yet deep nose – a great start. Fine shape in the mouth – the texture is lovely. An almost unctuous depth of slightly exotic fruit but this is completely moreish wine and beautifully poised. There’s ‘tension.’ Really super!
Rebuy – Yes
2019 Les Pinots Blacks, Irancy Vallée de Coigny
This starts a little cold and tight but as the wine warms in the glass, the perfumed aromas of whole clusters and flowers start to broaden. Beautifully perfumed flavours too – just a small, inconsequential rumble of tannin – an anecdote – but here is the classiest Irancy you can think of drinking. Bravo!
Rebuy – Yes