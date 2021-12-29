a few festive wines – so far…

Just from memory:

2019 Dönnhoff Oberhäuser Leistenberg Riesling Kabinett

The name longer than the note! Low alcohol, sweet but so moreish – delicious wine…

2018 Laurent Martray, Brouilly Corentin

This is why I love this producer – so involving, beautiful fruit and suddenly the bottle is empty!

2010 JC Boisset, Aloxe-Corton 1er Les Valozières

Ooh – aromas and flavours almost so great – there’s just something in the background – brett? I think not as the wine gets better and better over three days and brett usually gets worse. Strange but still 90% of a great wine.

2019 Stéphanie Colinot, Irancy Les Cailles

Deeply coloured. What a nose of cassis! The palate powerful, concentrated – a fraternal friend of the Laurent Martray. A great, great Irancy!

1993 François Jobard, Meursault 1er Poruzots

Wow! A zing, a line of intensity – mineral and acid. More than a certain austerity! This wine needed air – 6 hours later it’s another wine – broad, concentrated yellow citrus and it’s a beauty – certainly stricter than the 93 Meursault-Charmes of a couple of years ago but a great wine!

1993 Ponsot, Griotte-Chambertin

Direct, very earthy, Vibrant energy – and acidity. Completely stable in this style. Honestly, considering the trilogy of place, maker and vintage a bit of a disappointment.

Thillardon, Pet Nat

Almost pink. Lightly petillant. Hmm, I like – it’s not sweet, like many a pet-nat, and leaves me with the impression of a cider. I found it very tasty – a winner!

1999 Vincent Girardin, Chambertin Clos de Bèze

I bought 2 bottles a long time ago – the first was far too oaky – not my thing. Here we are 20 years later. Actually, there’s still quite a bit of coconut oak – in fact generally too much for me – but here is a wine of proper grand cru depth, energy and flavour complexity. They spoiled it to an extent but it was still good enough that every drop was drunk!

Of course, we are not yet done – enjoy your bottles too!

