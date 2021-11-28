offer of the day – drouhin-laroze 2019

DOMAINE DROUHIN-LAROZE 2019 – En Primeur

In brackets are the prices of the 2018s, 2017s and 2016s, from the same offers in previous years, from the same merchant. — means not offered…

Gevrey-Chambertin En Champs 2019 75cl 59.00* (55.00, 49.50, 49.50) Swiss Francs

Chambolle-Musigny 2019 75cl 68.00 (—)

Gevrey-Chambertin Lavaut-St-Jacques 1er Cru 2019 75cl — (69.50, 69.00, 65.00)

GRAND CRUS

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2019 75 cl 139.00 (135.00, 125.00, 119.00)

Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2019 75cl — (139.00, 129.00, 125.00)

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2019 75cl 179.00 (168.00, 149.00, 145.00)

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2019 150cl 363.00 (—)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2019 75cl 205.00 (188.00, 165.00, 158.00)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2019 150cl 415.00 (—)

Musigny Grand Cru 2019 75cl 650.00 (—)

In their latest offer, some of the 2018 grand crus have even been discounted; the Chappelle, Bonnes-Mares and the Bèze now 119.00, 144.00 and 159.00 respectively! This remains a domaine with reasonable pricing – in today’s overheating market – yet with more variable wines than many other domaines. For instance, I would always pay the premium and take the same wine (when available) from Bruno Clair or even Louis Jadot…

*There is 7.7% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices

