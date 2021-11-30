offer of the day – bruno clavelier’s 2019s

So many new offers in time for Christmas! This one hot off the presses…
Bruno Clavelier 2019:
With previous year’s prices for the 2018s, 2017s & 2016s (from the same merchant) in brackets. — indicates ‘not offered’:
Bourgogne Passetoutgrains 2019 75cl 23.50* (22.50, 22.50, —) (Swiss francs)
Vosne-Romanée La Combe Brûlée 2019 75cl 95.00 (90.00, 80.00, 84.00)
Vosne-Romanée Les Hautes Maizières 2019 75cl 95.00 (90.00, 80.00, 84.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Corbeaux 1er Cru 2019 75cl 140.00 (135.00, 120.00, 123.00)
Vosne-Romanée Les Beaux Monts 1er Cru 2019 75cl 155.00 (150.00, 130.00, 137.00)
Vosne-Romanée Aux Brûlées 1er Cru 2019 75cl 155.00 (150.00, 130.00, 137.00)
Chambolle-Musigny Combe d’Orveaux 1er Cru 2019 75cl 170.00 (160.00, 140.00, 147.00)
Corton Le Rognet V.V. Grand Cru 2019 75cl 165.00 (155.00, 135.00, 144.00)
These prices are not delivered but do include the Swiss 7.7% purchase tax.
Bruno’s Mini-Musigny Chambolle CdO is one of my all time favourite wines/red burgundies. I’d choose that over some other ‘stellar’ red burgs and I’ve been lucky enough to have a few ! Would love to visit as Bruno definitely strikes me as my kind of vigneron.