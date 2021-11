I may have had a ‘day off’ this week, due to being totally bunged up and coughing, but my palate came back well at the end of the week – and likewise, there were a few nice pics to snap too.

Of course, you always see the best ones when you have no time to stop. Because of the latter I only got a couple in Mercurey on Friday when the sky was dark, the sun came out and the colours were not yet lost in the vines – it is what it is 🙂

Mercurey Nuits 1er Rue aux Chaux (Château Gris in background) Beaujolais in Chassagne Talking of Beaujolais – 65% cork seals for the 2021 Nouveaus…

Like this: Like Loading...