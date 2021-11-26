And the winners of the 2021 Young Talent Trophies were…



The first selection process in October…

Always an interesting exercise with the winners selected each year during the same week as the Beaune wine auction:

Wines from the Mâconnais:

Franz-Ludwig Gondard from Domaine Gondard-Perrin

For his Viré-Clessé Tradition, Viré-Clessé, Le Belvédère, and Viré-Clessé, Le Clos de Chapotin

Wines from the Côte Chalonnaise

Quentin Joussier, Domaine de l’Evêché

For his Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise édition limitée, Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise, Revillier, and Mercurey, Les Murgers

Wines from the Côte de Beaune

Chloé Baillard-Chevalier from Domaine Chevalier

For her Bourgogne Aligoté, Ladoix Blanc, and Ladoix Rouge

Wines from the Côte de Nuits

Benoît Chevallier from Domaine Benoît Chevallier

For his Bourgogne, En Lutenière, Vosne-Romanée, and Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, Aux Boudots

Wines from the Chablisien

Pierrick Laroche from Domaine des Hates

For his Petit Chablis, Chablis, Les Châtillons, and Chablis Premier Cru, Les Butteaux

Wines from the Grand Auxerrois

Bastien & Carole Mathias from Domaine Mathias

For their Bourgogne Epineuil, Bourgogne Epineuil, Côte de Grisey, and Bourgogne Tonnerre, Côte de Grisey

Wines from the Beaujolais

Jean-Louis Poulard from Domaine Poulard

For his Morgon Signature, Morgon Dame Noire, and Chiroubles Petites Côtes

