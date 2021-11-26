And the winners of the 2021 Young Talent Trophies were…

The first selection process in October…
Always an interesting exercise with the winners selected each year during the same week as the Beaune wine auction:
Wines from the Mâconnais:
Franz-Ludwig Gondard from Domaine Gondard-Perrin
For his Viré-Clessé Tradition, Viré-Clessé, Le Belvédère, and Viré-Clessé, Le Clos de Chapotin
Wines from the Côte Chalonnaise
Quentin Joussier, Domaine de l’Evêché
For his Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise édition limitée, Bourgogne Côte Chalonnaise, Revillier, and Mercurey, Les Murgers
Wines from the Côte de Beaune
Chloé Baillard-Chevalier from Domaine Chevalier
For her Bourgogne Aligoté, Ladoix Blanc, and Ladoix Rouge
Wines from the Côte de Nuits
Benoît Chevallier from Domaine Benoît Chevallier
For his Bourgogne, En Lutenière, Vosne-Romanée, and Nuits-Saint-Georges Premier Cru, Aux Boudots
Wines from the Chablisien
Pierrick Laroche from Domaine des Hates
For his Petit Chablis, Chablis, Les Châtillons, and Chablis Premier Cru, Les Butteaux
Wines from the Grand Auxerrois
Bastien & Carole Mathias from Domaine Mathias
For their Bourgogne Epineuil, Bourgogne Epineuil, Côte de Grisey, and Bourgogne Tonnerre, Côte de Grisey
Wines from the Beaujolais
Jean-Louis Poulard from Domaine Poulard
For his Morgon Signature, Morgon Dame Noire, and Chiroubles Petites Côtes