a few recent wines…



See, it’s not always foggy in the Autumn! – Volnay, looking down over the Clos des Ducs

All these wines (over the last 12-14 days showed well. I won’t re-bore you with notes for either the Château Thivin or the Gauthier Montmains as they are practically house wines – only to say that both remain in a groove of showing well.

2018 Domaine Monternot – Les Jumelles, Beaujolais Villages Vieilles-Vignes Reserve

As deeply coloured as might expect for a 2018 – though still modest by the standards of many 2020s! A wide swathe of aroma – modestly spiced darker fruit but a width rather than height or depth. Obvious concentration though still supple. Faintly grained and growing in mouth-watering presence – clearly, a wine approached far too young – I don’t know how long I’ll wait to open my 6-pack of the 2019! But the texture is fine and the liquorice finish is very, very long. Great wine – but give it another 2-3 years as a starting point.

Rebuy – Yes

2010 Michel Rebourgeon, Pommard

Hmm – now that’s a very inviting nose – floral with a fine clarity of slightly darker-red fruit. Yes – that’s quite an executive villages Pommard – the texture is silky and the flavours recalling the floral style of the nose – a very perfumed and elegant Pommard but not wanting for concentration – completely delicious – bravo! It’s a long time since I had a sub-par 2010!

Rebuy – Yes

2012 Henri Rebourseau, Clos de Vougeot

Very deeply coloured. The nose has a lot of density but everything seems clean and quite attractive – darker fruit with some obvious energy. In the mouth another big wine – really concentrated yet with decent balance too. Obviously, a wine that needs to open out a little more. So, not easy to drink today but the density and clarity of flavour bode well for the future.

Rebuy – Yes

1993 Faiveley, Clos de Vougeot

Such a lovely aromatic of dried leaves and herbs, really complex. Full and round yet still structured with luscious, delicious fruit If the Rebourseau grows up to be anything like this one, it will have done brilliantly. Holding strong – still a great wine – none made it into day 2 😉

Rebuy – I wish!

2018 Benjamin Leroux, Meursault 1er Santenots

From the list in Meursault’s Le Souflot.

Plenty of colour but the nose is of fresh, spiced bread and whilst ripe and round is also clean and fresh. Not a laser-like Meursault but there’s some mouth-watering minerality showing through the pure, round flavours. A very tasty wine with more than enough energy to avoid ‘contemplative’ – which is okay at home but not in the restaurant 🙂

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...