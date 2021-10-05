Where to Stay and Eat in Burgundy in 2021(?)

5.10.2021billn

This doesn’t come from me – and I only know two of the places on this list – the Abbaye de la Bussière and ‘Le Terroir’ in Santenay. The latter I like, the former I like a lot, so maybe I should look into the others. Make of these recommendations what you will…

Where to Stay and Eat in Burgundy in 2021

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “Where to Stay and Eat in Burgundy in 2021(?)”

  Suvro5th October 2021 at 2:08 pm

    We had dinner at Le Terroir in 2017, after our visit to Chateau de la Cree. The food was superb. Still remember the escargots persil. Their men’s room was the strangest I have ever seen!

