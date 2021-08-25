weekend 33 2021 – two bottles

Including another Barthod from my (previous) UK storage – there are more…

2018 Auvigue, Pouilly-Fuissé La Frérie

Cork sealed – the climat name used here.

A forward, slightly round nose – there’s fresh intent but framed with a lemon-custard impression. A wine that, like the nose, starts round but then comes to a more intense point of flavour – here at the end, along with a suggestion of salinity, before that the lemon-custard style of the nose. Delicious it is, and that’s despite a lot of flavour having an origin in the barrels.

Rebuy – Maybe

1999 Ghislaine Barthod, Bourgogne

Nearly a full case of this ‘rescued’ from the UK. Cork-sealed, still robust too.

Medium, medium-plus colour. The nose starts a little tight but then bursts into action with a very high-quality, purity of, red fruit – thats very lovely and it has some depth too. Aromatically this seems rather younger than its 22 years – just adding a slightly mineral and graphitic quality with time. In the mouth, this is lithe, direct too. There’s a small fur of tannin but it’s largely bereft of dryness. I love the line and fine acidity here. The finishing flavours recollect the mineral style that became evident on the nose. Overall good sweetness yet this remains a wine of indeterminate age, drinking well despite no overt age-related sous-bois / dried leaves. Not the extra – complete – ripeness of recent vintage Bourgognes but with a clarity of fruit that is different. Lovely wine…

On day two the mineral aspects are more to the fore and there’s a little extra bitters creeping into the finish – it was finer on day 1.

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...