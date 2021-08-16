weekend #32 2021 – not many wines…

For me a very short weekend, as on Saturday I took ‘advantage’ of the new, less stringent, requirements for UK entry – via France. Still, there was the modest matter of 1,300 km to drive over 17 hours: Hardly any people on the boat – maybe because the flexible return cost £400! – still, that was cheaper than the tunnel or flying and having a hire car for a week! I’m now double vaccinated, very tested, and at large in the UK for a short few days. But, returning to the theme of wine:

My first bottle showed the travesty of all my Nomacorked Alsace Grand Crus – I could use that word interchangeably with ruined!2000 Sylvie Spielmann, Riesling Bergheim, bought from Sylvie at the domaine circa 2002. The cork didn’t come out in one piece but it had done a good job; the wine deeper coloured but with no hint of oxidation – becoming a little tertiary and petrolly – but very clean and drinkable – yum.

2007 Comtes Lafon, Volnay 1er Santenots du Milieu

A robust cork that came out in one piece.

Great colour for the vintage – still plenty of depth and no overt look of age. A lovely nose, layered with red fruits – still a wine of youth – yet completely approachable. In the mouth there is a width of flavour that, like the nose, seems to melt over the palate in layers – texturally it’s very nice too. Good energy and clarity for this vintage with the merest frame of bitters that indicate a vintage of less easy ripening than we experience today but this counterpoint bringing a lovely extra dimension to my interest. I found this completely delicious and am happy to have a few more in the cellar – at least I think I have!

Rebuy – Yes

