weekend #31 2021 – some wines…

Three winners this weekend…

2008 Dubreuil-Fontaine, Corton Clos du Roi

Hmm, this is a 2008 but one with no lack of aromatic depth or concentration. There’s the first impression of some sous-bois in the mix together with a beautiful floral width – that’s lovely. In the mouth this has good impact and super width of flavour – there’s a stony element to the fruit but with flavours of great punch. Slowly, slowly lingering on a more mineral, slightly herbal finish. No shrinking violet and at the edges, you can see it’s from a cooler vintage though the core remains impressive and delicious.

Rebuy – Yes

2015 Laurent Tribut, Chablis

All the different parcels of the domaine assembled, some from above Beauroy, but mainly from near Forets.

An encompassing nose – faintly with a little apricot – no, peach. Lovely shape in the mouth, cool-fruited and more mineral than when young. A 2015 but clearly from Chablis – and delicious too. Lovely wine

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Antoine Sunier, Régnié Montmeronts

I bought some of this so had high hopes.

Plenty of colour. Vibrantly, sweetly perfumed fruit. I’m loving the energy here but it’s still a supple wine. The flavour has a slightly direct style but it’s also deeply flavoured. A wine that was drunk all too quickly – and that’s a great sign. Excellent!

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...