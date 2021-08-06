offer of the day – marc morey 2019

As always, from my local, Swiss merchant. I don’t find any older prices for comparison.

This is a very good, seemingly often overlooked, producer. I always love the Virondot – and you can’t buy it anywhere else! 🙂

Domaine Marc Morey 2019

Saint-Aubin Charmois 1er Cru 2019 75cl 48.00* (Swiss Francs)

Chassagne-Montrachet 2019 75cl 59.00

Chassagne-Montrachet Morgeot 1er Cru 2019 75cl 72.00

Chassagne-Montrachet Les Vergers 1er Cru 2019 75cl 74.00

Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2019 37.5cl 47.00

Chassagne-Montrachet En Virondot 1er Cru 2019 75cl 88.00

Chassagne-Montrachet Caillerets 1er Cru 2019 75cl 92.00

*Prices delivered, but without the 7.7% Swiss purchase tax…

Like this: Like Loading...