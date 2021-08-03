3 whites for hot days – remember those?

2019 Jean-Charles Fagot, Bourgogne Côte d’Or Les Champs Huillier

Is Jean-Charles a restauranteur, a winemaker or drummer? – we should know! This from vines close to Chassagne

A very attractive citrus nose, green-citrus. A nice vibration of energy in the mouth, slightly saline and a little mineral too – refreshing and delicious!

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Céline & Frédéric Gueguen, Chablis 1975

Not the domaine’s oldest vines but they are separated into a cuvée because it’s the birth year of both Céline & Frédéric!

A more compact nose, still with citrus but the salinity is more to the fore here – as it should be! A wave of concentrated flavour and freshness in the mouth – at the same time it seems a more direct energy too. Delicious again.

Rebuy – Yes

2016 François André, Savigny-lès-Beaune 1er Aux Vergelesses Blanc

A much broader and more concentrated aromatic than the last two – though not even a suggestion of ‘heavy‘ only ‘more.’ In the mouth this is similarly concentrated with super-impressive depth and width of flavour too – so complex – bravo! Yet. For me, there’s still far too much creamy oak flavour in the middle and finishing flavours. Such an excellent wine but after 4 years in a bottle it’s still too oaky.

Rebuy – Maybe for my taste but yours may vary…

