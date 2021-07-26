touring the côtes last week…

I suppose I should start with the weekend wines (week 28, 2021)

2019 La Grosse Pierre/Pauline Passot, Chiroubles Claudius

Average of about 80-year-old vines. I’m so glad to have bought a 6-pack of this.

A perfumed and energetic nose – suggesting crunchy fruit and minerality. Depth of flavour, nicely textured and with a wonderful mineral bite. A seriously great wine of energy and flavour dimension – bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

1991 Unknow Négoce, Clos St.Denis

Over the last years I’ve seen exactly the same packaging (capsule, short cork, label-font etcetera) on a number of auction bottles in Switzerland. My experience is that they are of modest quality at best, often not a lot better than Bourgogne standard – even the grand crus – some of them I’ve simply used for cooking. This particular bottle is a little better than average – I even chose to take a second glass on both the first and second evenings I tried it. Not bad…

Rebuy – No

2009 Ramonet, Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Les Ruchottes

A nice long cork – 54mm and untreated it seems. For this bottle it’s done its job – most of my 2010s are dead but this is very much alive.

Alive, though a little tight: The nose is narrow but deep – flinty-mineral in style but almost absent of fruit. In the mouth it’s broad and complex – very mineral, not fully delicious, but impressively complex. The finish is very long. I assume a tight phase – it was certainly more delicious when younger but this particular bottle has held up well.

Rebuy – No

Just a few places from last week:

Little (1991) and large (2009) from weekend wines Looks like a good yield in this part of Chambertin Newly updated, perhaps waiting to be painted – cabotte in Bèze Old faithful cabotte in Bèze Iris crop in Bèze… Chassagne Bourgogne HCDB Les Perrières – Pommard in the distance (left) 6am – a little vineyard work for me (I have a blister!) Aerial roots on a pinot plant – but from the rootstock… Caused by the mix of warm and damp… Chablis Valmur – this vine looks well protected! Chablis Les Clos…

