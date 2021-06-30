some weekend wine, week 25 2021

Note to self – must slow down with the Trapets – a case of 6 2016 Riesling Beblenheim purchased last week – already two bottles waiting for recycling!

2005 Lejeune, Bourgogne

A case of these bought on release – I was stimulated to buy due to their unusual 50cl size. Concentration was never an issue here but they took their time to open up – I’d say that they are absolutely ready now – and delicious too – luckily a bit more than half of the (12!) case remains…

Ooh – now that’s a nose! Concentrated, faintly with a small sous-bois, some suggestions of well-matured whole-cluster vinification and, overall, a really great, nicely maturing invitation to drink. There’s now an energy and clarity to these flavours that was hidden in the first years when released. Mouth-filling, concentrated, nicely textured and with a finish that expands and deepens in a way that’s typically incompatible with a Bourgogne label – the excellence of the vintage gave me the confidence to buy – and that confidence has been rewarded – such great wine for the label – bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

Plus a couple from the previous week(end) that I didn’t yet get around to posting:

2014 Verret, Chablis 1er Beauroy l’Ame du Domaine

Hmm, now that’s a proper Chablis nose – iodine and salty-seashore minerality – with a twist of citrus! The flavour comes in fresh, delicious waves – that a relatively little-known maker of Chablis (in Saint-Bris) has such a super wine here simply emphasises that I didn’t buy enough Chablis from 2014 – silly me. Super wine.

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Perrot-Minot, Chapelle-Chambertin

The aromas here starting deep, concentrated – pure – though a little tight. Beautifully shape in the mouth – but rather tight to start – like the nose. With aeration there is more depth and width to the aromas – the fruit here is now so vivid. In the mouth, there is more width and an impression of more energy too. Such a delicious wine. Ignoring the cost of such a bottle (if you can) gorgeous drinking, even at this age.

Rebuy – Yes

