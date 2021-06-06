wines de la weekend – week 22 2021…

Friday/Saturday wines in Beaune – something required for the Sunday evening with mushroom risotto – I’m sure I’ll think of something 🙂

2017 Jean-Claude Ramonet, Mâcon-Péronne

The last from my refrigerator in Beaune. Cork sealed

Fresh, young colour. An equally fresh and young nose – even a small agrume reduction that initially hides the more ‘southern fruit.’ The palate is no less fresh and young but here is a little richness of flavour too. A little saline, nicely lingering on a more mineral note. Fully enjoyed – a shame that they are now all gone!

Rebuy – Yes

2015 Château Ravatys, Côte de Brouilly Reserve

A domaine that in some years I find a quality match for Thivin – but they are certainly less consistent…

The deep, saturated, colour of 2015 – youthful too. A blast of black fruit – blackberry but not quite blue – there’s a mineral, graphite, undertow to this nose too but nothing that’s overtly too ripe or roast. Mouth-filling, intense, perhaps more than the stated 13.5% alcohol but seemingly balanced and there’s nothing burning. The graphite minerality of the nose more pronounced in the sweet finish. If you’re interested in that kind of thing, it’s also still great for staining your tongue purple! Utterly impressive – the next 10 years seem assured for this wine and who knows thereafter…

Rebuy – Yes

