the last (floral) days…

15.6.2021billn

Batch 2 - iris 2021

I thought I’d update you after this first image of the iris crop chez-moi this year. Two were missing in action this year – no blooms – but still a creditable 14 different ones this year. The yellows were the first and the last…

With all the seedlings, I’m running out of space for more.

A later flowering year but still a good year for them, without too much rainy weather over the flowering season – maybe I’ve another 10 days to enjoy the blooms before it’s all over for 2021…

There is one response to “the last (floral) days…”

  1. BurgFisher15th June 2021 at 8:44 pmPermalinkReply

    Bill, e-mail me your mailing address and I’ll send you a catalogue of some cultivars available here.

