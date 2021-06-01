Having received my second (Pfizer) covid jab on Saturday, I chose the option of discretion – so no wine and no jogging this weekend – I know, a whole 48 hours – it’s a bit of a shock(!) but I had no repercussions, so all good.

Yesterday I corrected both of those ommissions – in fact, I even ran twice – so normal service is resumed!

The last days in Bern allowed me to punctually (equally shocking, I know!) get my April 2021 report online yesterday and also gave me some chance to enjoy my garden. My two ‘Bern Vines’ look a little sorry for themselves this year – particularly the chardonnay – frost clipped buds near the stem but some semblance of growth wider on the canes. You may also know me as an iris ‘fancier,‘ but that does show some insight into the growth patterns of the different years; just like in Burgundy, their growth is at least 3 weeks behind 2020, and some cases closer to 4 weeks.

It looks like I may have only about a dozen different plants coming into flower this year but here are the first 6 of those – the last (blue with striations, bottom right) opened for the first time today, compared to the 9th May last year:

