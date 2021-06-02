the current stage of 2021’s growth



Recent vintages compared – each at the end of May – Chambre d’Agriculture, Côte d’Or

2021 So far:

– A year with reasonably cold winter temperatures followed by sunglasses and t-shirts in the vines in February/March.

– April turning colder then, for a few days, hotter, then heavily frosted – of note, many areas experienced an extra volume of vine-munching caterpillars.

– May was wet and cool

– Now it’s warming up again – and we could be moving into a rapid phase of growth for the vines – but they need it!

– The concerns over mildew are yet to be substantiated…

From the graphic above, ex Chambre d’Agriculture, Côte d’Or, this is (at the same date) five days behind even the 2013 vintage where many/most finished harvesting in October. There’s definitely some catching up to be done…

Like this: Like Loading...