the current stage of 2021’s growth

2.6.2021billn

Cote d'Or growth 01-Jun-2021
Recent vintages compared – each at the end of May – Chambre d’Agriculture, Côte d’Or

2021 So far:
– A year with reasonably cold winter temperatures followed by sunglasses and t-shirts in the vines in February/March.
– April turning colder then, for a few days, hotter, then heavily frosted – of note, many areas experienced an extra volume of vine-munching caterpillars.
– May was wet and cool
– Now it’s warming up again – and we could be moving into a rapid phase of growth for the vines – but they need it!
– The concerns over mildew are yet to be substantiated…

From the graphic above, ex Chambre d’Agriculture, Côte d’Or, this is (at the same date) five days behind even the 2013 vintage where many/most finished harvesting in October. There’s definitely some catching up to be done…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;