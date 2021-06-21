The Baghera Jayers, part 2 – the results…

Update 22.6.2021(21.6.2021)billn

1999 Cros ParantouxI’m sure that you might remember this.

Well, yesterday the auction took place and nearly everything was sold – bringing in a tidy sum of just over 6 million Euros.

The top lot, no surprise, was the case of 1999 Jayer Vosne 1er Cros Parantoux, a snip at 561,200 Swiss francs including the (high!) buyer’s premium. In fact, the top ten lots brought in a remarkable 2.5 million Euros.

If you chose to watch the football on Sunday, rather than attend the auction, and would like to read the press release to see what you missed, look here and enjoy!

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

