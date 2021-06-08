offer of the day – lambrays 2019

8.6.2021billn

It looks like this domaine have a lot of investments to recoup!

You can see the prices from my usual Swiss merchant with 2018, 2017 & 2016 pricing in the brackets!
— indicates not offered.

Domaine Clos des Lambrays:
Clos des Lambrays 2019 75cl 445.00 (258.00, 238.00, 225.00) * (Swiss Francs)
Clos des Lambrays 2019 150cl 910.00 (536.00, 481.00, —)

The price you see is ‘delivered’ but ex 7.7% Swiss purchase tax.

So, not quite up to Clos de Tart levels – but Lambrays look to be on their way to ‘equivalence‘ – eh?

It seems but a blink of the eye (to me) when I could buy magnums from this estate for well under 150 Swiss francs. Okay, I’m also old enough to remember the last bottles of Clos de Tart I bought on release for 70 UK pounds a bottle – the 2001 vintage – it seemed too much at the time but they remain grand vin!

