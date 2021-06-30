hail, at home

Yesterday was just another day in the waves of storms that we’ve seen at home for a week, or more. Hail caused some damage to the leaves of many garden plants – my pinot noir a little too. But my garden was relatively untroubled compared to about 25 km away in the Emmental where the hail-stones were much larger – they killed storks in their nests on the rooftops – 15 juveniles and even 2 adult birds too.

Not a good day…

  1. gvpwine30th June 2021 at 12:27 pmPermalinkReply

    Hi Bill
    Weather everywhere has become an “enemy,” though it is our own doing. From heat to destructive storms. Sad for the storks!
    Gary

