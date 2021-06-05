friday’s pics…

5.6.2021billn

Just to show that I was still alive after my Zoom Tasting yesterday – a 10km walk:

Beaune
The top of Teurons
Above Les Grèves
Montbatois
Walking
Crémant?
Dessus des Marconnets
Clos des Marconnats

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;