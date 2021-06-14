an open day – château moulin à vent

New in my inbox today.
I guess that this is the covid-successor to the last few years’ Jazz à Moulin à Vent – also held at the château. I can’t make it as I have a new kitten to collect that day(!) but feel free to head along yourself!
