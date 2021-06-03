3 fine bottles with less ‘fashionable’ labels

2017 Verret, Côtes d’Auxerre Chardonnay Les Gaudiers

Chardonnay planted around Saint-Bris, cork sealed.

This is a a good wine of both aromatic and flavour freshness that I would automatically assume comes from ‘northern’ Burgundy. It’s not astoundingly good wine per se, but tasty and an absolute bargain for a Burgundy. There’s clarity and minerality to this flavour that makes it much more than an anonymously good chardonnay.

Rebuy – Maybe

2017 Poulette, Nuits St.Georges Les Vallerots

Yes. it’s a shame, but Nuits seems so out of fashion these days…

Medium-plus colour. The nose is airy and red-fruited – it’s quite an invitation. Not a deep, concentrated, structural Nuits, this – rather a wine of red-fruited energy and completely delicious flavour – there’s a joie de vivre here that is very Beaujolais in style – a wine that is drunk at an impressive pace – except that the bottle is too soon empty. Great, easier styled, villages Nuits – bravo!

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Saint Marc, Santenay Saint Jean Blanc

Whilst there’s a little oaky padding to the aromas, I have to say that this is very well done – it’s a good invitation to drink. In the mouth this has a nicely mouth-watering, almost saline minerality it’s completely delicious despite the visibility of the barrels here too. There’s more than good concentration though I’d keep this a year or two in cellar to lessen the visibility of the oak – no problem as DIAM-sealed – but this is a really super villages Santenay Blanc…

Rebuy – Yes

