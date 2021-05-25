weekend wines, week 20 2021

2019 Clos de la Chapelle, Pernand-Vergelesses 1er Sous Frétille (Blanc)

Cork, but a slightly thicker cork, I think…

ooh – that’s super – not just a depth but a sweeping width of fresh citrus aroma – I am ready! Nicely mouth-filling with wine – such lovely energy here too – almost a vibration to it, drilling a lovely insistent flavour into my tongue. The finish is rather good too. Lovely stuff!

Rebuy – Yes

2011 Maison Clavelier, Morey St.Denis

Cork – and I have to say – a good one – robust and hardly treated. The wine that I didn’t get chance to drink last weekend…

Plenty of colour for an 11. The nose is just a little tight – whilst not exactly showing pyrazine (I didn’t note any when originally tasting, way back when) there is a subtle peanut note and a less subtle wooden railway sleepers/creosote aroma that vibrates/jarred, just like a pyrazine would. The first night it’s quite strong in the flavours too. I drank this over 4 evenings and the creosote note reduced each night whilst the wine still stayed in very good shape. There is depth and balance and for a 2011 fine concentration too. I begrudgingly rather liked this wine.

Rebuy – No

2018 Alex Gambal, St.Aubin 1er Les Murgers des Dents du Chien

The first from this six-pack, and as I guessed/feared last week – yep returning to cork (the right-hand one) under Boisset management. Branded with the vintage but not the name of the producer – but it seems a good, sturdy, Amorim cork all the same…

Like the 2017, I note a little creamy oak accompaniment to the largely yellow citrus fruit. Another white this week where I like the energy – it’s nicely vibrant – if not to the same level as the Pernand. Easy but very delicious flavours here. For the price still an easy rebuy – despite my cork disappointment – but last week’s 2017 is certainly the better wine today.

Rebuy – Yes

Like this: Like Loading...