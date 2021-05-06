offer of the day – clos de tart 2019

Today in my inbox; here are the Clos de Tart 2019s and you can compare these prices to those of the 2018, 2017 & 2016 prices which are in the brackets. — indicates ‘not offered.’ It now looks like the new owners are looking for some payback on their investment…
Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2019 75cl 595.00, (498.00, 498.00, 448.00)* Swiss francs
Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2019 150cl — (1,050.00, 1,026.00, 926.00)
Clos de Tart Grand Cru 2019 300cl 2,630 (2,300.00, 2,042, 2,042.00)
La Forge de Tart 1er Cru 2019 75cl — (189.00, 169.00, 188.00)
* Including delivery, but not including Swiss purchase tax of 7.7%