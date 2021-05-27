offer of the day – bruno clair – 2019s

Last week, from my usual Swiss merchant. In brackets, where offered, are the previous prices of the 2018s, 2017s and the 2016s, — indicates not offered:
Domaine Bruno Clair
Marsannay Blanc 2019 75cl — (28.00, —, —) * (Swiss Francs)
Corton Charlemagne Grand Cru 2019 75cl — (145.00, —, —)
Marsannay 2019 75cl 34.00 (—, 32.00, —)
Marsannay Les Grasses Têtes 2019 75cl 42.00 (39.00, —,—)
Marsannay Les Longeroies 2019 75cl 42.00 (40.00, —, —)
Savigny-les-Beaune Les Jarrons 1er Cru 2019 75cl 49.50 (48.00, 48.00, —)
Savigny-les-Beaune La Dominode 1er Cru 2019 75cl — (59.00, —, —)
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos du Fonteny 1er Cru 2019 75cl 119.00 (119.00, 105.00, 115.00)
Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 1er Cru 2019 75cl 145.00 (145.00, 139.00, —)
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2019 75cl 228.00 (215.00, 189.00, —)
Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2019 150cl 476.00
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2019 75cl 335.00 (335.00, 298.00, 325.00)
Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2019 150cl 690.00
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2019 75cl 335.00 (335.00, 298.00, 385.00)
Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2019 150cl 690.00
The prices are always high for this combination of producer and merchant – but the Bèze is always one of the best wines of the vintage for me…
*As always with this merchant – there’s an additional Swiss purchase tax of 7.7% to add, but then the prices are delivered…