offer of the day – 2019 Billaud-Simon

From my normal Swiss source. In brackets you also have the price of the 2018s from this time last year, — means not offered:
2019 Chablis
Chablis Montée-de-Tonnerre 1er Cru 2019 75cl 41.00 (41.00) (*Swiss Francs)
Chablis Montée-de-Tonnerre 1er Cru 2019 150cl 87.00 (—)
Chablis Vaudésir Grand Cru 2019 75cl 72.00 (72.00)
Chablis Vaudésir Grand Cru 2019 150cl 149.00 (—)
Chablis Les Preuses Grand Cru 2019 75cl 74.00 (74.00)
Chablis Les Preuses Grand Cru 2019 75cl 153.00 (—)
Chablis Les Clos Grand Cru 2019 75cl — (79.00)
Chablis Les Blanchots VV Grand Cru 2019 75cl 79.50 (85.00)
*As usually noted, these are delivered prices (for 6 bottles and over) but will additionally incur the Swiss sales tax of 7.7%!