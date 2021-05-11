not just rain…

Yesterday, Beaune was a bit of a wash-out. They need rain – the vines – so no complaining!

Today I was in Chablis and St.Bris – a short week as Thursday is the Ascension holiday and they typically roll that into Friday too, hence, the short week.

Drier today – except when the thunderstorms hit! There was (I was told) a little hail in Beines. The forecast is not great for the next 10 days, which has the growers anxiously looking at the indicators for mildew – that was the big problem after the 2016 hail – and, well, the indicators are not that good.

Of course, I’ll keep you updated.

A few pics:

Lignorelles Chablis centre 4 guys wines…

Oh, and a reader-contributor – Marko de Morey – alerted me to this headline – so beware if you plan to visit Beaujolais!!!

Wolf spotted outside Lyon for the first time in ‘more than a century’

