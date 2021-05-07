“if you must have Jayer – any Jayer for your own cellar – this was a one-off. In the modern world this was as good as it gets” – part 2!

Those were my words 3 years ago – Of course, you didn’t think it would end like that, did you?

Hey presto! Here comes part 2!



Image from Baghera…

It is Baghera, once more, championing perfect provenance bottles from Henri Jayer – or more correctly – the eldest daughter of Henri, Lydie.

Or are they perfect provenance?

The source is, of course, paramount but so are the storage conditions. Jayer’s old lock-up was hardly the creme de la creme of storage facilities and for the last 3 years since they were relabelled for the previous Baghera-Jayer sale, how were these wines kept? There are no answers to be found here and for sure I don’t expect such considerations to dissuade the bidders…

You may peruse the lots, if you wish, here.

