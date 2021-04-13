weekend 14 2021, some wines…

Yes, mainly Chablis but with no regrets, just utter enjoyment from all this weekend:

2019 L&C Poitout, Petit Chablis

A vertical nose – high and low tones but not so wide – there’s a floral freshness here. In the mouth the width that was missing on the nose abounds in the mouth; volume, complexity and an engaging purity- more important delicious drinkability – bravo.

Rebuy – Yes

2016 Laurent Tribut, Chablis

Not a strong colour. The nose – ooh, here is a perfumed wine. In the mouth, we have lots of concentration and an oily silkiness to the texture. A sweetness, an unctuous nature that isn’t hyper-energetic but then it doesn’t need to be – just so moreish – it’s literally begging me to take another sip. This is the character of the best 2016s and I absolutely adore it. Bravo.

Rebuy – I would love to!

2019 Cyril Gautheron, Chablis 1er Montmains Vieilles-Vignes

80 year-old-vines near Forêts

A beautiful nose, modest intensity but with a clarity of agrume/complex citrus fruit here. Open, easy over the palate but beautifully composed, open and nicely energetic, fringed with a proper Chablis salinity. Now that’s why I bought a case!

Rebuy – Yes

2019 Château de Rougeon, Fleurie Poncié

The first vintage for this wine – no prizes for guessing from a parcel in Poncié, in this case previously worked by the Chateau Poncié.

There’s plenty of colour. A nose of graphite depth and energetic width – that’s a fine if not so floral welcome. There’s depth to this wine, the graphite minerality of the nose and a layered delivery of ripe, dark fruit – not cliché Fleurie – but then these vines are up higher than much of Fleurie and sit close to Moulin à Vent. My first impression is of a sweeping, more mineral style to this wine but with aeration, it grows more depth and texture – just like a great Fleurie but with a slightly different flavour profile. It’s simply excellent, delicious, wine.

Rebuy – Yes

Additionally, there was a blanc de blanc crémant from Armand Heitz in Chassagne-Montrachet – yellow colour in a clear bottle – the cuvée name was Marcelle Lochardet – it was pure, fresh and delicious – zero dosage but nothing hard or sharp – not the typical mirabelle aromas of crémant – you could easily think it was a good Champagne – simply an excellent wine…

Like this: Like Loading...