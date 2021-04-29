this week’s views…

29.4.2021billn

All you need to know in the images 😉

Monday – Beaune
Tuesday – Santenay
Wednesday – Latricières-Chambertin
Wednesday – Clos des Issarts
Thursday – 40x 2019 Irancy
Thursday – the colours of Spring
Thursday – Jogging – Clos des Varoilles
Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “this week’s views…”

  1. Suvro30th April 2021 at 12:57 amPermalinkReply

    Picture, 1000s of words…

