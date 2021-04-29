this week’s views…29.4.2021billnAll you need to know in the images 😉 Monday – Beaune Tuesday – Santenay Tuesday – Santenay Wednesday – Latricières-Chambertin Wednesday – Clos des Issarts Thursday – 40x 2019 Irancy Thursday – the colours of Spring Thursday – Jogging – Clos des Varoilles Thursday – Jogging – Clos des Varoilles Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Like this:LikeLoading...RelatedAgree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add? Cancel replyThere is one response to “this week’s views…”Suvro30th April 2021 at 12:57 amPermalinkReplyPicture, 1000s of words…Loading...
Picture, 1000s of words…