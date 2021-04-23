offer of the day – william fevre 2019

From my usual Swiss importer source. The prices of the 2018s, 2017s, 2016s and 2015s from previous years are in brackets for you to compare (— means not offered).

DOMAINE WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS 2019

CHABLIS Village 75cl — (22.00, 22.00, 22.00, 19.00) Swiss Francs*

PREMIERS CRUS

CHABLIS Vaillons 75cl 39.50 (—)

CHABLIS Montée de Tonnerre 75cl 49.50 (48.00, 48.00, 45.00, 42.00)

GRANDS CRUS

CHABLIS Preuses 75cl 79.50 (78.00, 78.00, 75.00, 65.00)

CHABLIS Preuses 150cl — (161.00, —)

CHABLIS Bougros Côtes de Bouquerots 75cl 84.00 (79.00, 79.50, 79.00, 65.00)

CHABLIS Les Clos 75cl 98.00 (94.00, 89.00, 89.00, 75.00)

CHABLIS Les Clos 150cl 211.00 (193.00, —)

Probably the ‘advantageous’ yields of 2018 offset any price increases in 2018, not so in 2019 – many great wines here though, and for the last couple of vintages I’ve found the Preuses a better wine – if only marginally – that the Côtes de Bouquerots. A shame that they are not offering the villages in 2019, that said, I seem to have bought enough other wines in Chablis this year!

*The prices are ‘delivered’ but will attract another 7.7% Swiss purchase tax.

