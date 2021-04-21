David Clark’s now 14-year-old Bourgogne…

21.4.2021billn

David Clark 2007 Bourgogne Au Pelson

2007 David Clark, Bourgogne Pinot Noir Au Pelson
A great looking dark/untreated and robust cork.
Plenty of colour. A cushioned width of darker-fruited aroma, oh-so faintly accented with the first impressions of a little more mature complexity – that’s a really great invitation to drink, for a Bourgogne. Silky attack but there‘s concentration here that’s framed with an über-fine tannin that adds a very faint phenolic dryness. Widening towards the finish, properly structured but showing extra floral complexity and just enough sweetness to keep you coming back for another sip – this is the best this wine has ever tasted! Still a young wine, but with a combination of structure and clarity of flavour that’s generally uncommon in 2007s – a great showing.
Rebuy – Yes

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

There is one response to “David Clark’s now 14-year-old Bourgogne…”

  1. JEROME Francis Hasenpflug21st April 2021 at 6:07 amPermalinkReply

    Bill,
    Have you been hacked?

Burgundy Report

Burgundy Report

Big Red Diary overview

Burgundy Reports overview

Latest Reports:

Translate »

You are using an outdated browser. Please update your browser to view this website correctly: https://browsehappy.com/;