Christophe Savoye’s 2019 Chiroubles Cuvée Loic

2019 Christophe Savoye, Chiroubles Cuvée Loic
Plenty of colour. Here’s a welcoming nose of dark fruit with a graphite mineral depth – that’s a great start. First, there’s intensity, then there’s width, then a sizzlingly sweet and dark fruit. Fine texture and no grain to the tannin – this wine has my attention in all departments – finishing with small ripples of persistent flavour that recall the nose. A wine that’s sweet but not oversweet or cloying but it is certainly very delicious. Bravo!
Rebuy – Yes
Update 19.4.2021(18.4.2021)
