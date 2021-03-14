wines from weekend 11 2021

(Subtitled: There are not many positives to take from a corked bottle of Romanée St.Vivant)

2018 Gueguen, Chablis Cuvée 1975

Sealed with DIAM3

This nose starts with a small reduction but slowly expands, filling the glass with agrume fruit as the reduction fades – very attractive. Hmm – that’s rather incisive and nicely saline too – more 2019 in style than 2018. Clean in the middle and mineral finishing. A very above average 2018 – indeed one of the best I’ve tasted at home in the last weeks – excellent wine!

Rebuy – Yes

2002 Marquis d‘Angerville, Volnay 1er Clos des Ducs

From a half-bottle. I worry that the cork may break, but slowly, slowly it comes out in one piece.

The nose starts, fresh, deep and darkly fruited – open but a baby. Sleek, incisive to start – after the Gueguen there’s clearly more acidity here but so silky and so balanced – ooh – and holding such a brilliant line and length of finish – already bravo – and we have hardly started! Aeration widens the palate of aroma, becoming redder-fruited, leafy and floral. The finish all the while becoming ever-more vibrant with fresh dark fruit. Save waiting for extra complexity, this wine is absolutely in place and drinking fabulously – one of the best wines I’ve opened this year so far – grand vin!

Rebuy – without blinking (at the old price!)

1999 Thomas-Moillard, Romanée St.Vivant

The cork comes out in one piece – but I don’t much like the smell of it…

To be fair, the wine smells less (bad) than the cork – it’s what the French would describe as liégeux – or faintly corky – you don’t always get the smell, but for me it was consistent on the palate. There are not many positives to take from a corked bottle of Romanée St.Vivant – but what I can say about this wine, is that having initially bought a case of 12, this is the first time I see some rounding of the flavours and aromas – it was a wine that, until now, was as hard as nails. Not yet ready but becoming drinkable – at least with a better cork!

Rebuy – obviously not a corked one like this…

Like this: Like Loading...