weekend 10 2021 – already…

2019 Camille & Laurent Schaller, Chablis

Here’s a nice width of lemony, saline aroma. In the mouth, there’s a bit of flesh and ripe citrus but there’s also lovely energy and a nicely Chablis style. Completely delicious wine that disappears from the glass at an alarming rate! The last glasses on day two were seemingly a little riper but the wine had lost none of its drinkability…

Rebuy – Yes

1996 Germain, Château de Chorey, Beaune 1er Teurons

A rubbish cork, breaking in half but at least the second part just about avoided disintegration.

The nose starts unimpressively with a little brett and beef-stock – or similar – air improves the situation, but it’s not a night and day change. In the mouth, this is so incisive yet without being acidic – fresh, wide, über-complex and with a sneakily long, lovely, lovely finish – half a great wine – but the nose really doesn’t cut it. With brett every bottle will be different, it’s just the luck of the draw…

Rebuy – No

