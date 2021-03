The forecast is cooler next week – indeed with overnight minus temperatures – but today it was 26°C in the afternoon – my lunchtime run being a bit of a sweaty affair – but who’s complaining. Obviously, it’s still sandwiches for lunch!

Here are a few views from this week (so far) in Burgundy:

Puligny Clos de la Garenne Puligny centre Puligny Clos de la Garenne Clos de Vougeot Clos de Vougeot Evening run… (before 7pm…) Today – Chablis Moutonne Today – Chablis Moutonne Arnaud & Roxanne Arnaud & Roxanne in Raveneau’s Chablis Blanchots…

