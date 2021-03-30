2019 Red Burgundy – part 3 – Beaujolais

The sixth in my series of 2019 Burgundy Reports is now online. To recap:

1. The whites part 1 – Mâconnais

2. The whites part 2 – Côte de Beaune

3. The whites part 3 – Chablis

4. The reds part 1 – Côte de Beaune

5. The reds part 2 – Côte de Nuits

6. The reds part 3 – Beaujolais

Now my latest report, covering the reds of 2019 Beaujolais is now online – here. This is Part 3 of my three 2019 Red Burgundy Reports.

This report covers the visits to taste 2019s at domaines #217 – #280 in my campaign of 2019 visits with another 400+ wines tasted. It, naturally, includes both what I like and who I like, and rather than ‘just’ scores, I actually note all the wines worth that are special search to buy!

I hope that you enjoy this in-depth look. I’m now underway in Burgundy again, catching up on some domaines that missed in the last months, and visiting some new names – so new reports will, still mainly be for 2019s – but with a mix of regions, rather than the format as above.

It was 22°C today – I needed sunscreen for my head when jogging. I also noted lots of police cars stationed in the vineyards of Beaune – no-doubt waiting for unsuspecting victims – out and about after 6pm!!!

