week one of Beaujolais visits

I love what I do, but truth be told, sandwiches in the car each day and something rush-purchased from the supermarket before it closes at 6pm for my evening in the hotel – well, it’s wearing thin. Also, I can’t sufficiently describe how much I miss my, between-visits, coffee! So far I have exercised a lot of choice though, three days and three different lots of sandwiches; salmon, roast pork and today – tada! – chicken… I will have next week at home to recover!

On the positive side, 2019 Beaujolais is a simply delicious thing – it’s only my third day of tasting and I’ve already more than 20 bottles in the car. So far, the weather has not been as welcoming as the wines – naturally, I will be hoping for more photogenic weather during the last two weeks of February – assuming the borders remain open. Maybe there will be a more impressive range of sandwiches too!

Some views from this week, so far:

